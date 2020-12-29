UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Ambassador Calls On KP Governor, Express Desire To Invest In Olive, Honey Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on KP governor, express desire to invest in olive, honey sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Taking interest in the Prime Minister's initiatives in Olive cultivation and billion Honey tree in the country, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy on Tuesday held meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Islamabad.  He showed keen interest in the initiative and pledged to develop understanding for Saudi investment in this sector.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was also present in the meeting, said an official statement issued here.  The Saudi Ambassador during the meeting with Governor Shah Farman appreciated the Olive Cultivation and Billion Honey tree initiative and expressed his desire on behalf of the Saudi government to invest in the project.

  The Governor informed him the potential of investment in Olive plantation and Sidr Honey tree in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shah Farman said KP was fertile for cultivation of quality olives and Sidr honey tree, adding that by utilizing existing barren land and wild olive trees new livelihood opportunities for poor and needy people could be generated.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Billion

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama â€œM ..

6 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Governmentâ€™s 202 ..

11 minutes ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

24 minutes ago

â€˜Canâ€™t resign until Nawaz Sharifâ€™s return fr ..

55 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.