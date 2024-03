Saudi ambassador calls on minister for Power

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Monday called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Monday called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

During the meeting, the minister acknowledged the steadfast support of the brotherly country in all challenging situations, said a news release.

Awais Leghari highlighted various investment opportunities, particularly in the transmission sector, and assured the ambassador of investor-friendly policies under the current government.

The ambassador pledged support for Saudi businesses to explore Pakistan's investment potential.