Saudi Ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, called on Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests particularly bilateral cooperation in energy sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan is keen to further strengthen its relations with our brethren country Saudi Arabia.

He termed Pak-Saudi ongoing cooperation in energy sector satisfactory. Pakistan's Renewable Energy sector has immense potential and suitable for investment, the minister said.

Omar Ayub said Pakistan's energy market was going through a significance phase and electricity prices would witness stability owing to the steps taken by the government.

He said abundance energy plays a pivotal role in positive growth of the economy.

The Saudi Ambassador said that Sauid Araba was making investment in Pakistan's energy sector. Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon visit Saudi Arabia which would help further strengthen Pak-Saudi relations, he said.

He said Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

