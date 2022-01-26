UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Saudi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rashid

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid here Wednesday and issues of Pak-Saudi relations besides mutual interests came under discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid here Wednesday and issues of Pak-Saudi relations besides mutual interests came under discussion.

They also discussed arrangements for Saudi Interior Minister's schedule visit to Pakistan next month, said a statement issued here.

Sheikh Rashid said he welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister in Pakistan. The visit of Saudi Interior Minister would further cement Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, he added.

He said the visit would further expand and strengthen Pak-Saudi cordial relations. He expressed the hoped that the Pak-Saudi bilateral agreement would be signed during the visit. Mutual agreement would help early return of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia, he added.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brethren countries and relations were based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

The Ambassador stressed the need to promote tourism and trade between the brethren countries. The Saudi people have very good feelings for Pakistani nation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister Visit Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia From Agreement

Recent Stories

IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establish ..

IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments

25 seconds ago
 Zahoor Buledi directs officers for timely completi ..

Zahoor Buledi directs officers for timely completion of ongoing projects in Balo ..

26 seconds ago
 Over 6.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.4m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

27 seconds ago
 US embassy in Ukraine urges its citizens 'to consi ..

US embassy in Ukraine urges its citizens 'to consider departing now'

31 seconds ago
 Putin, Italian firms talk business despite Ukraine ..

Putin, Italian firms talk business despite Ukraine tensions

4 minutes ago
 European Mali mission faces dilemma as hostility g ..

European Mali mission faces dilemma as hostility grows

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>