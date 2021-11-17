Saudi ambassador calls on Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed matters of mutual interest

During the meeting besides Pak-Saudi relations, they also discussed the matter of terrorist incident with the Saudi diplomat in 2011 in Karachi and decided for early completion of the investigation.

Sheikh Rashid said that the newly constituted investigation team by the Sindh government will complete its report within 30 days. He said that Pak-Saudi relations were based on love and mutual understanding.

Ambassador Al-Malki said the government of Saudi Arabia considered Pakistan a dear country with a very deep and strong relationship.

He said Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan and extended support to it on multiple occasions, adding that the relationship with Pakistan was regardless of any government in power.

"Our connection is with the Pakistani flag and we consider it our brotherly country," he said, adding that he saw a "very bright future of Pakistan".