UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

Saudi ambassador calls on Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Wednesday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting besides Pak-Saudi relations, they also discussed the matter of terrorist incident with the Saudi diplomat in 2011 in Karachi and decided for early completion of the investigation.

Sheikh Rashid said that the newly constituted investigation team by the Sindh government will complete its report within 30 days. He said that Pak-Saudi relations were based on love and mutual understanding.

Ambassador Al-Malki said the government of Saudi Arabia considered Pakistan a dear country with a very deep and strong relationship.

He said Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan and extended support to it on multiple occasions, adding that the relationship with Pakistan was regardless of any government in power.

"Our connection is with the Pakistani flag and we consider it our brotherly country," he said, adding that he saw a "very bright future of Pakistan".

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Terrorist Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Government Love

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

15 minutes ago
 IJF Demands Protection of Journalists in Mexico, I ..

IJF Demands Protection of Journalists in Mexico, Investigation of Murders - Lett ..

2 minutes ago
 Documentary film on "Gandhara: The Buddhist Herita ..

Documentary film on "Gandhara: The Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan" launched

2 minutes ago
 Sindh objection over 2017 Census baseless :Asad Um ..

Sindh objection over 2017 Census baseless :Asad Umer

2 minutes ago
 NCA students visit 'Nuktay aur Daayiray' exhibitio ..

NCA students visit 'Nuktay aur Daayiray' exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 J ..

Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 Junta Victims

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.