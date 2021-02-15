Saudi Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, increase of cooperation in various fields and issues of mutual interests.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that Pakistan had a close and long relation with KSA and both the countries had brotherly relations.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a capacity to promote trade in various fields.

Ambassador of KSA H.E Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy said that Saudia Arabia wanted to further extend trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan.