UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Saudi Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, increase of cooperation in various fields and issues of mutual interests.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that Pakistan had a close and long relation with KSA and both the countries had brotherly relations.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a capacity to promote trade in various fields.

Ambassador of KSA H.E Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy said that Saudia Arabia wanted to further extend trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

2 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

15 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

16 minutes ago

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributes Rs 1.8m che ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.