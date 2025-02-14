Saudi Ambassador Calls On Sindh Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy at Governor House. Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Ghuraybi, was also present during the meeting.
The discussion focused on the strong and historic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the enhancement of bilateral naval cooperation.
The Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy reaffirmed that Pakistan-Saudi ties are based on deep-rooted historical and strategic foundations.
He further stated that Saudi Arabia is committed to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in all sectors.
Kamran Khan Tessori commended the collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the naval domain and acknowledged their joint efforts in promoting regional stability. He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing defense and trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia.
