ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, in a momentous occasion, proudly announced it had been 15 years since the Royal Embassy relocated to its new premises, ensuring the seamless execution of its diplomatic functions.

Sharing his sentiments in a video message posted on his Twitter account, he highlighted the numerous significant achievements accomplished during this invaluable period from May 27, 2008, which further solidified the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia across various domains.

"The opening of this new chapter in diplomacy has opened the hearts of the people of our two nations, forging an even stronger bond," stated Ambassador Al-Malki, emphasizing the positive impact of the embassy's presence.

The video footage accompanying his message offered glimpses of memorable occasions and a captivating aerial view of the Saudi embassy, symbolizing the rich history and shared experiences between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Saudi Embassy Press Attaché, Dr Naif Al-Otaibi, marked the 15th anniversary of the Royal Embassy's inauguration by sharing a stunning photograph of the entire building.

This image not only showcased the architectural grandeur of the embassy but also represented the enduring partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The celebration of the embassy's successful operation in its new location serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of both nations to fostering cooperation and understanding, contributing to the advancement of bilateral relations.

As Saudi Arabia and Pakistan continue to collaborate in various areas, the Royal Embassy stands as a symbol of friendship, trust, and mutual respect, paving the way for a prosperous future between the two nations.

/778