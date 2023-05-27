UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Celebrates 15 Years Of Royal Embassy's Successful Operation In New Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Saudi Ambassador celebrates 15 years of Royal Embassy's successful operation in new building

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, on a momentous occasion, proudly announced on Saturday that it had been 15 years since the Royal Embassy relocated to its new premises, ensuring the seamless execution of its diplomatic functions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, on a momentous occasion, proudly announced on Saturday that it had been 15 years since the Royal Embassy relocated to its new premises, ensuring the seamless execution of its diplomatic functions.

https://twitter.com/ambassadornawaf/status/1662380090997473280?s=48&t=ZDee3xmTnmDx_tvUcALw8g Sharing his sentiments in a video message posted on his Twitter account, he highlighted the numerous significant achievements accomplished during this invaluable period from May 27, 2008, which further solidified the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia across various domains.

"The opening of this new chapter in diplomacy has opened the hearts of the people of our two nations, forging an even stronger bond," stated Ambassador Al-Malki, emphasizing the positive impact of the embassy's presence.

The video footage accompanying his message offered glimpses of memorable occasions and a captivating aerial view of the Saudi embassy, symbolizing the rich history and shared experiences between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Saudi Embassy Press Attach�, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, marked the 15th anniversary of the Royal Embassy's inauguration by sharing a stunning photograph of the entire building.

https://twitter.com/Dr_Naif777/status/1662437425803558914?s=20 This image not only showcased the architectural grandeur of the embassy but also represented the enduring partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The celebration of the embassy's successful operation in its new location serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of both nations to fostering cooperation and understanding, contributing to the advancement of bilateral relations.

As Saudi Arabia and Pakistan continue to collaborate in various areas, the Royal Embassy stands as a symbol of friendship, trust, and mutual respect, paving the way for a prosperous future between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Saudi Saudi Arabia May From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of Jor ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of Jordanian Ambassador in Khartoum

9 minutes ago
 ‘Safe digital public square’ never more import ..

‘Safe digital public square’ never more important, says UN High Commissioner ..

9 minutes ago
 UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution A ..

UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution Against Human Trafficking - Sta ..

46 seconds ago
 Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training ..

Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training Out to Sea Ahead of Manned Fl ..

8 minutes ago
 Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections, c ..

Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections, criticizes Imran Khan's politic ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE school libraries gifted AED10 million worth of ..

UAE school libraries gifted AED10 million worth of books from 32nd ADIBF

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.