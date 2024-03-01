Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Commends ASP Naqvi, Offers Royal Visit In Appreciation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Saudi Ambassador commends ASP Naqvi, offers royal visit in appreciation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki will arrange a Royal Visit invitation to ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi and her family, in recognition of her heroic intervention to save a woman from a violent mob in Lahore's Achhra Market.

According to a source close to the Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, extended the invitation to ASP Syeda Shehrbano during their meeting at the Saudi embassy, where he commended her bravery.

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan praised the bravery of the police officer and assured her that the Saudi government would cover the expenses of her and her family's trip to Saudi Arabia as honored guests.

The Saudi ambassador lauded ASP Naqvi for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in diffusing a volatile situation.

Earlier, the Assistant Superintendent of Police from Gulberg, Lahore visited General Headquarters to meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

General Munir recognized the significant contributions of Pakistani women across various spheres of life.

He stated, "Since independence, Pakistani women have showcased their talent, perseverance, and dedication, both domestically and internationally."

The inspector general of police (IGP) has recommended Syeda Sheharbano Naqvi for the Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal (QPM).

