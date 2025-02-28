Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Distributes Umbrellas To Security Personnel Amid Rain In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Saudi ambassador distributes umbrellas to security personnel amid rain in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday demonstrated a gesture of goodwill by distributing umbrellas to security personnel in the Federal capital during a spell of rain.

The Saudi envoy personally handed out umbrellas to the officers stationed at the Diplomatic Enclave, acknowledging their dedication and service despite challenging weather conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Al-Malki stated, “We wanted to express our gratitude to the security personnel in our own way for their unwavering commitment.”

The act of kindness was widely appreciated, highlighting the strong and friendly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Recent Stories

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

24 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

24 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

34 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

39 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

45 minutes ago
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

54 minutes ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

54 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

56 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan