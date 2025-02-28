- Home
Saudi Ambassador Distributes Umbrellas To Security Personnel Amid Rain In Federal Capital
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday demonstrated a gesture of goodwill by distributing umbrellas to security personnel in the Federal capital during a spell of rain.
The Saudi envoy personally handed out umbrellas to the officers stationed at the Diplomatic Enclave, acknowledging their dedication and service despite challenging weather conditions.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Al-Malki stated, “We wanted to express our gratitude to the security personnel in our own way for their unwavering commitment.”
The act of kindness was widely appreciated, highlighting the strong and friendly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
