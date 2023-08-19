Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Felicitates Sarfraz Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 07:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Almalki on Saturday congratulated caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti for his nomination in the caretaker setup.

Excellency Nawaf Bin Saeed Almalki called on the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti in his office and discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations.

Sarfaz Bugti said that Pakistan and Saudia Arabia enjoyed very historic cordial relations and the people of Pakistan attached special affections with Khadmain Harmain Shareefain.

The minister also appreciated the role of Excellency Nawaf Bin Saeed Almalki in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

