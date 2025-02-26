- Home
- Pakistan
- Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited as state guests
Saudi Ambassador Hands Over Travel Documents To Pakistani Umrah Pilgrims Invited As State Guests
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM
The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Malki on Wednesday formally handed over travel documents to thirty Pakistani Umrah pilgrims who have been invited as state guests by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Malki on Wednesday formally handed over travel documents to thirty Pakistani Umrah pilgrims who have been invited as state guests by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
In a solemn ceremony held at the Saudi Embassy, Ambassador Al Malki expressed the Kingdom’s deep commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage for Pakistani citizens, underscoring the strong fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
He said, the initiative, part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen religious and diplomatic bonds, is a testament to the special relationship between the two brotherly nations.
These guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will have the opportunity to perform Umrah with all necessary arrangements i.e. travel, lodging, and logistical support during their stay in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah under the supervision of Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.
The beneficiaries of this noble gesture expressed profound gratitude to King Salman and the Saudi government for their generosity and hospitality.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long extended invitations to pilgrims from various countries as part of its initiative to foster religious harmony and enhance relations with the Muslim world. Over the years, thousands of Pakistani citizens have benefitted from similar programs, reflecting the deep-rooted religious and historical ties between the two nations.
This latest gesture reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to facilitating the spiritual journeys of Muslims worldwide, particularly those from Pakistan, a country with one of the largest contingents of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims annually.
Recent Stories
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited ..
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in ele ..
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer
CM Inspection chairman holds open court
DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chance ..
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education
DC orders establishing child centre in one week
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited as state guests3 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer3 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection chairman holds open court3 minutes ago
-
DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 20253 minutes ago
-
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamma ..12 minutes ago
-
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education20 minutes ago
-
DC orders establishing child centre in one week12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq: Chairman Senate Sy ..20 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in Arif wala wall collapse incident34 minutes ago
-
DC orders check on prices at Ramzan bazaars34 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Tarbela Ghazi tunnel, reviews security for Chinese workers34 minutes ago
-
UAF VC stresses first aid training for youth34 minutes ago