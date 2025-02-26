Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited as state guests

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Malki on Wednesday formally handed over travel documents to thirty Pakistani Umrah pilgrims who have been invited as state guests by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Malki on Wednesday formally handed over travel documents to thirty Pakistani Umrah pilgrims who have been invited as state guests by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a solemn ceremony held at the Saudi Embassy, Ambassador Al Malki expressed the Kingdom’s deep commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage for Pakistani citizens, underscoring the strong fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He said, the initiative, part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen religious and diplomatic bonds, is a testament to the special relationship between the two brotherly nations.

These guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will have the opportunity to perform Umrah with all necessary arrangements i.e. travel, lodging, and logistical support during their stay in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah under the supervision of Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

The beneficiaries of this noble gesture expressed profound gratitude to King Salman and the Saudi government for their generosity and hospitality.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long extended invitations to pilgrims from various countries as part of its initiative to foster religious harmony and enhance relations with the Muslim world. Over the years, thousands of Pakistani citizens have benefitted from similar programs, reflecting the deep-rooted religious and historical ties between the two nations.

This latest gesture reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to facilitating the spiritual journeys of Muslims worldwide, particularly those from Pakistan, a country with one of the largest contingents of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims annually.