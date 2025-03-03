Saudi Ambassador Hosts Iftar Dinner, Strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Ties
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Monday hosted an Iftar dinner, bringing together dignitaries from various walks of life in a gesture of goodwill and fraternal ties.
The event, hosted at a local hotel, was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, as well as parliamentarians, diplomats, academics, civil society representatives, and media professionals.
Speaking to journalists, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests, emphasizing that the annual Iftar tradition hosted by the Saudi embassy reflects the deep-rooted bonds between the two brotherly nations.
He noted that such engagements reinforce mutual confidence and strengthen diplomatic and cultural relations.
The participants lauded the Kingdom's hospitality, extending their best wishes for Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations.
