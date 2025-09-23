Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Inaugurates Buses Gifted To IIUI

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf Said Al-Malki inaugurated four buses gifted by the Saudi government to the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

The inauguration took placed during the ceremony held at the university’s new campus, which was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents, Saudi faculty members and senior university officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were exemplary and acknowledged worldwide, while IIUI has a special place in the heart of Saudi Arabia, said a press release on Tuesday.

He thanked the IIUI President and the university administration for their hospitality.

President IIUI, Prof Dr Ahmed Saad Alahmed, extended gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for the generous endowment.

He said such support further strengthens bilateral relations and contributes to facilitate students and staff at the university.

Earlier, Nawaf Said Al-Malki was briefed on IIUI’s transport facilities by Syed Hassan Aftab, Director of the Central Transport Unit (CTU).

