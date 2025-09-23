Saudi Ambassador Inaugurates Buses Gifted To IIUI
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf Said Al-Malki inaugurated four buses gifted by the Saudi government to the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).
The inauguration took placed during the ceremony held at the university’s new campus, which was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents, Saudi faculty members and senior university officials.
Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were exemplary and acknowledged worldwide, while IIUI has a special place in the heart of Saudi Arabia, said a press release on Tuesday.
He thanked the IIUI President and the university administration for their hospitality.
President IIUI, Prof Dr Ahmed Saad Alahmed, extended gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for the generous endowment.
He said such support further strengthens bilateral relations and contributes to facilitate students and staff at the university.
Earlier, Nawaf Said Al-Malki was briefed on IIUI’s transport facilities by Syed Hassan Aftab, Director of the Central Transport Unit (CTU).
Recent Stories
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre1 minute ago
-
Ahsan expresses grief over demise of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh1 minute ago
-
Challan filed against Aleema Khan in Nov. 26 violent protest1 minute ago
-
KMU organizes Mental Health camp for cloudburst victims in Buner1 minute ago
-
Saudi ambassador inaugurates buses gifted to IIUI1 minute ago
-
PM’s Coordinator condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends sympathy to Saudi Arabia over Grand Mufti’s demise21 minutes ago
-
Three internet company employees kidnapped from Nowshera21 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to continue this week31 minutes ago
-
32 dengue cases reported in 24 hours, over 2,000 inspections in ICT31 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary reviews health care facilities at allied hospitals31 minutes ago
-
Beggar posing as healer arrested in Islamabad for cheating citizens31 minutes ago