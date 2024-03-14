Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare projects in Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says entire Pakistani nation feels proud of having historical friendship with Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Saudi Arabia is the second home for Pakistanis and it has always supported Pakistan in testing times.

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki during his visit to Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Interior Minister said entire Pakistani nation feels proud of having historical friendship with Saudi Arabia. He also thanked the Saudi Ambassador for extending overwhelming support to the Punjab government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi Ambassador felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of the Interior Minister and expressed best wishes for future endeavours.

He also lauded the efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare projects in Punjab in record time and maintaining quality and standard in these projects.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and opportunities for further expanding cooperation between the two brotherly in diverse fields.