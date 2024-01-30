Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Meets Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Tuesday met with Minister of Interior and Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz to discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Tuesday met with Minister of Interior and Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Secretaries for interior and commerce and other high officials were also present in the meeting.

The meeting agreed to further develop Pak-Saudi business-to-business relations.

The interior minister said that a delegation of 10 of Pakistan's top industrialists is expected to lead to Riyadh soon where Saudi industrialists can benefit from investment opportunities in the steel and petrochemical industry in Pakistan.

He said that the government is taking steps to increase cooperation in the IT sector between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The northern regions of Pakistan are rich in natural beauty, said the interior minister adding that Investing in luxury resorts in these areas can be beneficial for both countries.

He said that the government is working on setting up 'Brand Pakistan' stores globally to market Pakistani products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister Riyadh Saudi Lead Saudi Arabia Market Commerce From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top es ..

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates

1 hour ago
 Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ..

Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..

1 hour ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office

1 hour ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convoc ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

1 hour ago
 KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria ..

KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023

1 hour ago
 Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kron ..

Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

1 hour ago
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

1 hour ago
 Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in S ..

Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

1 hour ago
 RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City ..

RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

1 hour ago
 PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akr ..

PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari

1 hour ago
 Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

1 hour ago
 Youth office organizes session on career developme ..

Youth office organizes session on career development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan