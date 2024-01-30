Saudi Ambassador Meets Interior Minister
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Tuesday met with Minister of Interior and Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz to discuss issues of mutual interest
Secretaries for interior and commerce and other high officials were also present in the meeting.
The meeting agreed to further develop Pak-Saudi business-to-business relations.
The interior minister said that a delegation of 10 of Pakistan's top industrialists is expected to lead to Riyadh soon where Saudi industrialists can benefit from investment opportunities in the steel and petrochemical industry in Pakistan.
He said that the government is taking steps to increase cooperation in the IT sector between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The northern regions of Pakistan are rich in natural beauty, said the interior minister adding that Investing in luxury resorts in these areas can be beneficial for both countries.
He said that the government is working on setting up 'Brand Pakistan' stores globally to market Pakistani products.
