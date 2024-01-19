Saudi Ambassador Meets Punjab Caretaker CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki called on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, here on Friday.
The CM warmly welcomed the ambassador, who appreciated services of the chief minister for the people of Punjab.
The Saudi ambassador said a new example of development had been set by the caretaker chief minister in Punjab. Many cities, including Lahore, are looking more beautiful than before with the completion of development projects, he added.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female minority candidate from Buner fully hopeful of getting support from Muslim electorates6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman facilitates justice delivery in remote areas through Khuli Kutcheries6 minutes ago
-
BII provides an additional 100 MW of clean, affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers6 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 394 power pilferers on 132nd day of anti-theft campaign16 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders26 minutes ago
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI36 minutes ago
-
Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA36 minutes ago
-
PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday36 minutes ago
-
UNHCR representative Philippa Candler meets Interior Secretary36 minutes ago
-
AC Pothohar conducts crackdown on price gouging56 minutes ago
-
Attachment of Hurriyat leaders’ properties in IIOJK by Modi regime condemned56 minutes ago