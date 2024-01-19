Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Meets Punjab Caretaker CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki called on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, here on Friday.

The CM warmly welcomed the ambassador, who appreciated services of the chief minister for the people of Punjab.

The Saudi ambassador said a new example of development had been set by the caretaker chief minister in Punjab. Many cities, including Lahore, are looking more beautiful than before with the completion of development projects, he added.

