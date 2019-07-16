UrduPoint.com
Saudi Ambassador, PBM MD Discuss Areas Of Cooperation To Mitigate The Poor's Sufferings

Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki Tuesday discussed the areas of cooperation with Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi aiming to mitigate the sufferings of poor populace in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki Tuesday discussed the areas of cooperation with Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi aiming to mitigate the sufferings of poor populace in the country.

During the meeting with MD PBM, the ambassador appreciated PBM's effective role in mitigating the social risks.

He expressed his enthusiasm for collective efforts to uplift the lives of deprived persons in Pakistan.

The Ambassador was briefed about the distinctive initiatives taken by PBM in the field of healthcare, education, rehabilitation, women empowerment and self-reliance. Buppi also praised the Ambassador for fortifying ties with PBM for the betterment of vulnerable persons, said a press release.

PBM Managing Director said that Saudi's humanitarian support in Pakistan is reflective of strong fraternal bond that exists between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

