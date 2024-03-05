Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Pledges Assistance For Conjoined Twins In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al Maliki Tuesday offered generous assistance for the medical treatment of conjoined twins born to economically disadvantaged families in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al Maliki Tuesday offered generous assistance for the medical treatment of conjoined twins born to economically disadvantaged families in Pakistan.

He stated in a meeting with Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan here.

Admiring the PBM’s distinguished pro-poor services, the Saudi Envoy announced that con-joined children, referred by PBM, would be offered the modern medical services in a state-of-the art Hospital in Saudi Arabia sponsored by King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief).

While expressing his gratitude to Saudi Envoy for extending such a kind aid for the poor populace of the country, the MD marked this initiative an imperative allowing the children to enjoy healthy, normal and independent lives.

In a statement, Syed TM Hassan also requested the respected media representatives to be part of this noble cause by making us accessible to poor families with con-joined children. PBM’s toll free number is 0800-66666 and www.pbm.gov.pk is its official website.

