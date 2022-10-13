Saudi ambassador, Secretary General MWL call on Governor Punjab

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and Secretary General Muslim World League Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa along with a Saudi delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and Secretary General Muslim World League Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa along with a Saudi delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Acknowledging unconditional support by Saudi Arabia, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Saudi Arabia has always helped and supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Hailing visit of Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Issa, who delivered Hajj sermon, to the Governor's House, he admired the efforts of Muslim World League for the cause of islam and welfare of Muslim World.

He said the Muslim World League should play its role for the addressing the issue of Islamophobia faced by the Muslims in different parts of the world, adding that the Muslim World League should also consider giving scholarships to the students for the promotion of Islamic and scientific sciences in Muslim countries.

About the recent floods, he said all people should play their role for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, adding that Pakistani business community is contributing generously for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Issa while talking on the occasion said that Islam is a religion of love, peace and tolerance. He said that there is need to present true face and identity of Islam in the world.

Mohtamim Jamia Ashrafia, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Coordinator to Prime Minister Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Group Leader APTMA Gohar Ejaz and Mufti Intikhab Naeemi were also present during the meeting.