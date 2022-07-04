Saudi Ambassador visits Swat, met with twin sisters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Maliki visited Swat, where he had a special meeting with twin sisters Fatima and Mashaal, whose bodies were separated after surgery with the support of the Saudi embassy.

The twin sisters underwent surgery in 2016, and the father of the two girls thanked the Saudi government and leadership for taking care of them, said the spokesperson of the Saudi Arabia Embassy on Monday.