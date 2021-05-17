Saudi Arab, Kuwait to give work visas to Pakistanis: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said Saudi Arabia and Kuwait would give work visas to Pakistanis as both the brotherly countries had made commitments in that regard.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had already the commitment while Kuwait would its policy in that regard soon, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the elements were involved in the Ring Road corruption case would never escape from law as Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to continue his fight against the menace.

He said the opposition leaders could neither topple the present government nor the prime minister would give them any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said, was divided in groups. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, however, had no courage to stand against his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, he said, adding the entire PML-N was ready to escape from the country.

To a query, he said the matter was Shehbaz Sharif's going abroad was in the court, and the government would accept the court decision in that regard.

To another question, Sheikh Rashid said relations between Pakistan and India could not normalize without resolving the Kashmir issue. No force could suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people, he added.