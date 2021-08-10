UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Allow Vaccinated Teens To Perform Umrah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:08 PM

Saudi Arabia allow vaccinated teens to perform Umrah

The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that local pilgrims aged from 12 to 18 can obtain Umrah permits if they have received two vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that local pilgrims aged from 12 to 18 can obtain Umrah permits if they have received two vaccine doses.

The announcement follows the inauguration of the 2021 Umrah season on August 10.

More than 13,000 permits were issued for this age group, allowing them to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet's Mosque.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, said that Umrah permits are issued through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, with an integrated system of services and preventive measures ensuring the safety and health of those wishing to perform Umrah rituals, Arab news reported .

Mashat said that the ministry worked with other authorities before this year's Umrah season to establish executive mechanisms and create a safe environment for pilgrims.

He highlighted the need to adhere to health procedures established by the ministry to ensure the safety of pilgrims and those serving them, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Umrah permits must be obtained through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, the deputy minister added.

