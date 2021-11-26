UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Allows Direct Entry From Six Countries, Including Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from six countries, including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority announced it will allow direct entry to travelers from six countries, including Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights in March 2020, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension was lifted in May this year, but was not applicable to many countries due to the pandemic situation, Arab news reported .

To arrive in the kingdom, travelers from countries facing a travel ban had to spend 14 days in a third country unless they had valid residency permits and were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

In a notification issued , the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was allowing "direct entry to the Kingdom from the following countries: ( Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, India), without the need to stay (14) days outside these countries before entering the Kingdom."Travelers coming from these countries are still required to spend five days in quarantine upon arrival, regardless of their immunization status outside the kingdom.

