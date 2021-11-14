Saudi Arabia allows overseas pilgrims to apply for Two Holy Mosques permits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :In cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the launch of a service that allows overseas pilgrims to apply for Umrah and prayer permits in the Grand Mosque, and for prayer at Rawdah at the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry said the service will be effective via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps after registering on the Quddum platform. The ministry and the authority urged all users to update the apps, Arab news reported .

On Oct. 16, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the Kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.