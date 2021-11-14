UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Allows Overseas Pilgrims To Apply For Two Holy Mosques Permits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

Saudi Arabia allows overseas pilgrims to apply for Two Holy Mosques permits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :In cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the launch of a service that allows overseas pilgrims to apply for Umrah and prayer permits in the Grand Mosque, and for prayer at Rawdah at the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry said the service will be effective via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps after registering on the Quddum platform. The ministry and the authority urged all users to update the apps, Arab news reported .

On Oct. 16, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the Kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Prayer Mosque All Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

7 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.