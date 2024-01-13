Saudi Arabia Announces Commencement Of Operational Activities For This Year's Hajj
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 03:51 PM
The event marks the launch of various new services and technologies in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
JEDDAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2024) Saudi Arabia has announced the commencement of operational activities for this year's Hajj season.
The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah at conclusion of four-day Hajj and Umrah Services Conference in Jeddah.
The conference also witnessed the signing of multiple agreements related to housing, logistical services, healthcare, transportation, catering, technology and artificial intelligence to facilitate intended pilgrims.
