Saudi Arabia Asked To Explore Tourism Investment In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:50 PM

Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday asked Saudi Minister for Tourism Ahmed Bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan's tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday asked Saudi Minister for Tourism Ahmed Bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan's tourism sector.

"Pakistan's tourism sector has huge potential and Saudi Arabia should consider it as investment opportunities," Zulfikar Bukhari told this to his counterpart during an online meeting held here through a video link.

In a tele-meeting, both the dignitaries discussed strategies to reopen tourism sectors [in their respective countries] and laid emphasis on its importance to revive local economies, said a press release issued here.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds a portfolio of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, apprised the Saudi minister about his government's plan of boosting development not merely in terms of smaller sites but also big projects which could be a lucrative investment for hotel industry.

Ahmed Bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb told the SAPM about the newly established 'Saudi Tourism Development Fund'. He also extended offer to project Pakistan's tourism in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi minister also underlined the need for assessing regulations on development of tourism industry.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed the Saudi Minister about Pakistan's first-ever national tourism brand, which was in process of launching. He also told the minister about his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia to further collaborate on tourism projects that had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The SAPM appreciated the kingdom's strategy for tourism development.

Ahmed Bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb also asked the SAPM to share a draft of Pakistan's tourism strategy so that they could carry out an assessment of Pakistan's tourism potentialBoth sides agreed to protect their heritage and preserve the indigenous cultural identity while promoting tourism.

