Saudi Arabia Begins Hajj Preparations: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of the International Council

for Respect of the Holy Mosques Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that Saudi Arabia

has already begun preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Mizab Group on Saturday, Ashrafi urged Pakistani pilgrims

to respect the dignity of their country while in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the relationship

between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is uniquely strong.

Ashrafi highlighted the spiritual significance of Hajj and Umrah, and elaborated the deep

bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, a relationship that is distinct and

profoundly supportive.

He praised recent efforts to bolster Pakistan’s economic stability, noting that 132 Saudi investors

had visited Pakistan at the request of the Saudi Crown Prince, engaging in business-to-business

agreements that reflect the close ties between the two nations.

Ashrafi also called on Pakistani pilgrims to avoid behaviors that could reflect poorly on Pakistan,

such as begging or attempting to bring prohibited items like drugs into Saudi Arabia.

He remarked on Pakistan’s independence and sovereignty, particularly as a nuclear nation,

acknowledging that during Pakistan’s nuclear development, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Libya

were among its strongest supporters.

Saudi Arabia had established 35 to 36 companies dedicated to facilitating pilgrims this year, said

Ashrafi and added that this Hajj season will be smoother than in previous years.

Ashrafi commended the solidarity shown by the government and people towards

Palestinians.

He highlighted the All Parties Palestine Conference held on October 7 at the President's House

where representatives from all major political parties united to demonstrate support

for the Palestinian cause.

