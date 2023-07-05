Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Begins Issuing E-visas For Umrah

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Saudi Arabia begins issuing e-visas for Umrah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started issuing electronic visas for Umrah, as part of its efforts to enable more Muslims to come to the Kingdom to perform the Umrah pilgrimage and facilitate its procedures for them. This comes along with raising the quality of Umrah services to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry stated that people who seek electronic visas can submit applications at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about, so they can start arriving in the Kingdom by July 19.

The Nusuk platform facilitates the arrival procedures for Muslims worldwide to visit Makkah and Madinah, provides housing choices, residence and transportation services, in addition to easy access to a package of enrichment information and interactive maps in several languages, SPA reported.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah previously announced, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, that holders of tourist visas from the Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab states and holders of Schengen visas can book Umrah appointments via the Nusk application.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry also facilitates procedures for holders of different types of visas.

Facilities provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to the Umrah performers are a part of new legislation that is recently adopted and include reducing the insurance fees for Umrah performers by 63% while maintaining the sustainability of health services for them, issuing the Umrah visa in less than 24 hours, and extending the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, with no health requirements.

The updated procedures of Umrah also permit women to perform the Umrah without a male guardian (mahram). The new rules also allow Umrah performers to visit the unique sites of the Kingdom to learn about the country's cultural diversity and enrich their religious and cultural experiences.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Saudi Male Makkah July Visa Women Muslim From Arab Housing

Recent Stories

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

27 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

57 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan