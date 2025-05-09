Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday received Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, here at the PM House and discussed the prevailing situation in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday received Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, here at the PM House and discussed the prevailing situation in South Asia.

During the meeting, the Saudi minister said that the Kingdom was deeply concerned about the current situation in South Asia, reiterating his country’s call for de-escalation, as well as peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, in accordance with international law and the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.

The Saudi Minister of State is on a day-long official visit to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia brotherly relations, while appreciating the Kingdom’s steadfast and unwavering support to Pakistan, through thick and thin.

While discussing the prevailing situation in South Asia, the prime minister strongly condemned India's missile and drone strikes against Pakistan that had resulted in the martyrdom of scores of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures.

He stressed that India’s unprovoked and unjustified acts of aggression had violated Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously endangered regional peace and stability.

The prime minister paid tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, who had demonstrated exemplary commitment and courage in the defence of the nation, against the enemy’s nefarious advances.

He said Pakistan was fully determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. He appreciated the Kingdom’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring peace in the region.

The Saudi minister expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious civilian lives.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm regards and respects to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as well as to the Crown Prince & Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.