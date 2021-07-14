Saudi Arabia completes security preparations to hold Hajj pilgrimage

Saudi authorities announced that they were ready to hold this year's annual Hajj pilgrimage amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Saudi authorities announced that they were ready to hold this year's annual Hajj pilgrimage amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Commander of Hajj Security Forces Maj. Gen. Zayed bin Abdulrahman Al-Tuwayan said that only people with the necessary permit will be allowed to access the holy sites.

He warned that fines will be immediately imposed on anyone who violates the regulations, urging all sides to cooperate.

Al-Tuwayan stressed the need to comply with preventive measures, warning again that fines await any transgressors.

The security of the Hajj is a red line and any threat will be dealt with according to measures that have been proven effective in the past, he continued.

Moreover, he assured that arrangements are in place to handle any suspected coronavirus infection among the pilgrims.

They are part of a plan that considers all possibilities and scenarios and is aimed at curbing any threat that may impede the Hajj and the safety of the pilgrims and workers at the holy sites, Arabic international newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reoported.

The pilgrims will be received at four points around the holy city of Makkah on the seventh and eighth days of the Hijri month of Dhu al-Hijjah (July 17 and 18). At these points, authorities will begin checking the validity of permits and ensure that other regulations are being followed.

The pilgrims will then be transported to the holy sites.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority declared it was ready to receive and service the pilgrims. It said it will deploy over 549 medical personnel, including doctors, specialists and EMTs, at 51 emergency centers throughout Makkah, Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.