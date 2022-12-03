UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Condemns Assassination Attempt On Pakistan's Envoy In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Saudi Arabia condemns assassination attempt on Pakistan's envoy in Kabul

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned the armed attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul and the assassination attempt on Charge d'affaires Ubaid Nizamani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned the armed attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul and the assassination attempt on Charge d'affaires Ubaid Nizamani.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the armed attack on the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed assassination attempt on the Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's "firm and conscious" position to renounce violence and terrorism wherever it is.

It also reiterated the Kingdom's full solidarity and its standing by Pakistan and its brotherly people in the face of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Kabul Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize ..

PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize heated products

5 minutes ago
 Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Ka ..

Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspira ..

Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspiracy' against national instituti ..

5 minutes ago
 Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire ..

Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire with Security forces: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 Some G20 Countries May Join Price Cap on Russian O ..

Some G20 Countries May Join Price Cap on Russian Oil - EU Official

11 minutes ago
 Two dacoits killed in police encounter identified

Two dacoits killed in police encounter identified

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.