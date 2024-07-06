Saudi Arabia Conducts Airdrop Of Food Aid To Gaza Strip
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Saturday announced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the Jordanian Hashemite Armed Forces (Arab Army), has successfully conducted an airdrop of food aid to the Gaza Strip
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah on Saturday announced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the Jordanian Hashemite Armed Forces (Arab Army), has successfully conducted an airdrop of food aid to the Gaza Strip.
The operation aimed to bypass the closure of border crossings by Israeli occupation forces, which had previously hindered the entry of humanitarian aid to the affected people in the Strip.
Dr. Al Rabeeah highlighted that Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, provided Jordan with parachutes and dedicated networks for airdrops weighing a total of 30 tonnes. He disclosed that the food supplies dropped by air are suitable for immediate consumption without the need for heating.
Underscoring Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip and assisting the Palestinian people, Dr. Al Rabeeah emphasized the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
This airdrop of food supplies effectively bypassed the issue of closed land and sea crossings, which had previously stopped aid from being delivered. However, Dr. Al Rabeeah called for the opening of border crossings to facilitate the delivery of substantial humanitarian assistance to the afflicted people.
The KSrelief Supervisor General stated that the Kingdom had launched a donation campaign under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince to support the defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. To date, the campaign has collected financial sums exceeding $184 million. The Kingdom also operated an air bridge consisting of 54 planes and a sea bridge consisting of eight ships still in operation.
Dr. Al Rabeeah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the government of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, for the exceptional and high-quality humanitarian assistance provided to support international efforts and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP
Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra ..
Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister
Police flag march for Muharram security
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony
Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister11 seconds ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY14 seconds ago
-
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients2 minutes ago
-
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday2 minutes ago
-
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra units2 seconds ago
-
Police flag march for Muharram security5 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony7 seconds ago
-
Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu8 seconds ago
-
IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace1 hour ago
-
Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit1 hour ago
-
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses1 hour ago
-
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital1 hour ago