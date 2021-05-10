Saudi Arabia could play role to reduce tension between Pakistan and India, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud

(@fidahassanain)

The Saudi Foreign Minister has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia extremely important in the history of bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said that his country could play its role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Prince Faisal appreciated both nuclear-armed neighbours for reviving and reinstating a ceasfefure along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

“It is an excellent move in the right direction,” said Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in response to a question during an interview with Pakistan Television on three-day visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that PM Khan’s visit was extremely important one for bilateral relations.

The Minister said that many subjects were covered, pointing out that the two countries’ leaders focused on economic cooperation, facilitation of investment and trade.

He said both sides worked together to enhance cooperation not just on issue of bilateral interest but also problems facing the entire Ummah.

He termed the incidents of blasphemous acts in the West “a dangerous trend”, emphasizing that the OIC should be used to address such issues of intolgerance.

“Both sides discussed how to address escalating tone of disrespect of islam,” said Mr. Faisal, adding that all Muslim states should come together to address the issue.

He said that Saudi Arabia was working closely with PM Khan to address the concerns. He stated that the bilateral agreement for establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council was important to “institutionalise and nurture the political, security cooperation and most importantly economic cooperation,”.

“The council will be activated to work together in order to realize the full potential of relations between both sides and achieve tangible goals,” the Foreign Minister said.

Answering to a question about green initiative of Saudi government, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would work together to on such initiatives and learn from each other and benefit from each other’s experiences.

He also said that labour reforms had also been implemented, pointing out that workers were allowed to transfer their work from one employer to another.

Sharing Saudi Arabia 2030 vision, the minister said that his government had a plan to widen its employment and there would be opportunities for Pakistani nationals as well as businesses. Pakistan had important role for peace in Afghanistan and the kingdom would work closely with the global community for security and stability of Afghanistan, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Washington recently confirmed that his country had played a key role in bringing about the ceasefire along the LoC. Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said the ceasefire would hopefully lead to “restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level. Saudi Arabia and UAE both close allies.