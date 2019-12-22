Saudi Arabia denies pressurizing Pakistan to skip Kuala Lumpur Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ):The Embassy of Saudi Arabia Saturday denied the reports that the Kingdom had exerted any pressure on Pakistan discouraging it to participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit held in Malaysia recently.

In a statement issued here Saturday, the Embassy said the news promoted by some parties about any pressures exerted on Pakistan by Saudi Arabia to discourage it from participating in the summit were "baseless and fake." The statement came a day after the Turkish media quoted Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan claiming that Saudi Arabia had pressurized Pakistan not to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit by threatening to expel its four million nationals working in Saudi Arabia.

"These false reports are already denied by the nature of solid brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, and their agreement on the importance of the unity of the Islamic nation, maintaining the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), mutual respect for their sovereignty and the independence oftheir decisions, which is a key feature of the well established historical relations between them," the Saudi statement said.

Earlier on Friday in a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson had explained that Pakistan had not participated in the Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah. "Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world," the statement added.