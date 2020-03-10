UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Donates $10 Million To WHO To Fight Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Saudi Arabia donates $10 million to WHO to fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued directives to grant $10 million in financial support to the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight coronavirus.

This was in response to the urgent appeal made by WHO to all countries in its bid to intensify global efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus, according to Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

"Saudi Arabia and WHO are working together to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and in support of this effort, the Kingdom has provided $10 million to WHO in order to implement urgent measures to minimize the spread of the disease and to support countries with vulnerable health infrastructures," he said , private news channels/ Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said this royal directive embodies the Kingdom's noble humanitarian role and reflects its keenness to harness its potential and resources in serving the humanitarian issues in collaboration with the United Nations, its agencies and organizations as well as with the international community.

Dr. Al Rabeeah appreciated this generous gesture from the King and the Crown Prince, saying that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's humanitarian stances during the crises faced by many peoples all around the world.

