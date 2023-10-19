Saudi Arabia donates dates to PBM for distribution among needy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Relief has donated five tons of dates to Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) for distribution among the needy in a ceremony at Pakistan Baitul Mal's Women Empowerment Display Center in F-9 Park, Islamabad.

At this event, notable figures in attendance were Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal, Amir Fida Paracha, Official Engineer Tarad Al Mehjal from KSA Relief and Abdullah, Head of Distribution at KSA Relief.

Amir Fida Paracha, MD Pakistan Baitul-Mal, during his speech at the ceremony emphasized that their organization consistently placed a high priority on collaborating with international and regional entities to advance humanitarian efforts across a wide spectrum of social security areas.

He mentioned that Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan during challenging times, extending cooperation to the country across various domains, including investments, global politics, trade, and humanitarian initiatives. This steadfast partnership holds immense value for the people of Pakistan.

As is the tradition every year, the generous gift of five tons of dates from KSA Relief to the people of Pakistan serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries. Pakistan Baitul Mal takes immense pride in the trust bestowed by KSA Relief.

Amir Fida Paracha extended gratitude to the Saudi Government on behalf of Pakistan and expressed optimism for the enduring collaboration between Pakistan Baitul Mal and KSA Relief.

He emphasized their commitment to not only supporting various initiatives but also fostering the exchange of experiences to serve the greater humanitarian cause.

Speaking to the distinguished guests, the Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal expressed a profound admiration for KSA Relief's services and initiatives. KSA Relief extends aid and relief to those in need worldwide, including Pakistan. This organization diligently utilizes the available resources to provide essential facilities to disadvantaged individuals in Pakistan through various programs, he said and added, this significant partnership holds immense value for Pakistan Baitul Mal. The enduring cooperation of our friends from Saudi Arabia is always treasured.

Tarad Al Mehjal, official engineer of KSA Relief and Abdullah, the Head of Distribution at KSA Relief, reiterated that Pakistan Baitul Mal had been a longstanding partner in the realm of social services and this collaboration would endure into the future.

It's worth noting that Baitul-Mal has diligently undertaken all essential measures for the distribution of the date gift generously supplied by KSA Relief, and it has issued the requisite directives to the respective provincial, regional, and district offices.