(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Al-Otaibi on Sunday said Saudi Arabia, in a remarkable display of compassion and solidarity, had emerged as a key player in the safe evacuation of people from Sudan, providing much-needed assistance and shelter to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the Saudi leadership's proactive response underscored its commitment to humanitarian efforts and its pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals caught in dire circumstances.

The Saudi Press Attaché said due to political unrest and social upheaval in Sudan, countless lives had been disrupted, leaving many vulnerable, and seeking refuge.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Kingdom swiftly mobilized resources and deployed aid teams to facilitate the evacuation process, he added.

He said under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi government coordinated with international organizations, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent Society, to organize safe and efficient evacuation routes for people from various hues and nationalities.

He said this collaboration among these entities proved instrumental in ensuring that evacuees were transported securely to temporary shelters in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Naif said the Saudi government had set up multiple reception centres equipped with essential amenities such as food, medical facilities, and psychosocial support services. These centres served as a refuge for those fleeing the violence in Sudan, providing a safe haven where individuals could begin the process of rebuilding their lives, he maintained.

To enhance the efficiency of evacuation operations, Saudi Arabia utilized its extensive logistical capabilities, including its well-established air transportation infrastructure, he said adding that Saudi Arabian airlines, in coordination with international carriers, dedicated numerous flights to transporting evacuees from Sudan to Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the national commitment to expediting the process and ensuring the well-being of those in need.

He said the international community had commended Saudi Arabia's admirable efforts in the Sudan evacuation, acknowledging its leadership's unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes. Several world leaders had expressed their gratitude for the prompt and efficient response exhibited by the Kingdom, recognizing the positive impact it had brought in the lives of those affected, he added.

As the situation in Sudan continues to evolve, Dr. Naif said Saudi Arabia remained steadfast in its determination to support the Sudanese people.

He said the nation's ongoing commitment to ensuring their safety and well-being served as an inspiration to other countries and reinforced the importance of collective action in times of crisis.

He said Saudi Arabia's remarkable role in the evacuation of people from Sudan highlighted the power of international cooperation and compassionate leadership.

Through their selfless actions, Saudi Arabia had not only saved lives but also offered hope to those in desperate need, reminding the world of the enduring spirit of solidarity and empathy, he added.