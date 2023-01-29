Saudi Arabia expresses sadness on road accident in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia on Sunday expressed deep sadness on the death and injury of a number of people as a result of a public transport bus accident in Balochistan's Lasbela district.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement received here, offered the Kingdom's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims and the government and people of Pakistan on this sad incident.

It also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

On Sunday morning, a passenger coach, with nearly 48 passengers on board, fell into a ravine in Balochistan province.

At least 41 people lost their lives in the accident while seven received serious injuries.