Saudi Arabia Extends Ban On Umrah Visitors Till March 31

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Saudi Arabia extends ban on Umrah visitors till March 31

Saudi Arabia has extended ban on Umrah pilgrims traveling from the countries where corona virus cases have been confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia has extended ban on Umrah pilgrims traveling from the countries where corona virus cases have been confirmed.

More than 65 countries around the world have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus started from China, Earlier one case of the virus has also been confirmed in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government had initiated security measures to prevent corona virus under which Umrah pilgrims and visitors coming to Saudi Arabia were banned.

The Saudi government has extended the temporary ban for another 16 days.

Saudi Airlines has also issued a circular banning trip for Umrah visitors and online tourist visas until March 31.

In the decree, Saudi Airlines has informed the station managers of all the airports in the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, that all tickets for Umrah visitors should be canceled till March 31,private news channels reported .

The statement further directed the passengers to contact the Saudi Airlines Sales Support Center for refunds of canceled tickets.

The order added that passengers holding Iqama, business and family visit visas would be able to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign ministry said it was also suspending visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a "danger".

