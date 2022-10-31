UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Extends Umrah Visa Duration To 90 Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

The Ministry has called on pilgrims to complete the Umrah within the specified period and leave before the expiry of the visa.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days.

During this period, pilgrims can freely move between Makkah and Madinah and all the cities around Saudi Arabia during their stay.

The ministry noted that pilgrims must register in the Nusuk application.

