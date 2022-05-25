Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan says Pakistan is an important ally and the kingdom would stand behind the Pakistani nation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint) UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) The Saudi Arabia is finalizing the extension of three billion Dollars deposit to Pakistan.

This was stated by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan while talking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited three billion dollars in Pakistan’s Central Bank to help support its foreign reserves.

Jadaan said Pakistan is an important ally of Saudi Arabia and the kingdom would stand behind the Pakistani nation.