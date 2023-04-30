UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Gears Up For Busy Hajj Season

Published April 30, 2023

Saudi Arabia gears up for busy Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi authorities are gearing up for a busy Hajj season, set to start on June 25.

This year, authorities have stressed that pilgrims who wish to perform Hajj must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the vaccination deadline was 10 days before the Hajj season begins, and that pilgrims must have all three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine for them to obtain the Hajj permit.

Hajj permits will be given out from Friday.

Today is the last day for domestic pilgrims to pay the third and final instalment of their reservation booking.

The ministry opened registration for Hajj 2023 in January for pilgrims living in the kingdom.

The Ministry opened registrations for international pilgrims in February, to give those who had performed Hajj more than five years ago another chance to apply for a permit.

Priority has been given to those who have never performed Hajj before. People in this category can apply until June 25, through the Nusuk app and the official website.

This year, the Nusuk programme for Hajj pilgrims was expanded to include more countries around the world.

Nusuk is a unified government portal that helps pilgrims to apply and pay online for electronic visas, accommodation, transport and book flights.

This year, Hajj will return to pre-pandemic numbers as the country will remove all Covid-19 restrictions. In 2019, before the pandemic, about 2.6 million people performed Hajj.

