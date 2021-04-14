Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tonnes of dates to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Saudi Director King Suleman Relief Centre Dr. Muhammad Khalid Usmani have formally handed over the consignment to the Cabinet Division in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided 100 tonnes of dates to Pakistan as a gift.

The Cabinet Division Secretary on behalf of the government of Pakistan has expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the gift. He also conveyed warm sentiments of the people of Pakistan for their Saudi brethren for their love and affection. He hoped htat warm and cordial relations between both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would flourish.