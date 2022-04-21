Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

The government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday gifted some 100 tons of dates to Pakistan on the recommendation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday gifted some 100 tons of dates to Pakistan on the recommendation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki and King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief) Director Dr Khalid M. Al-Othmani handed over the consignment to the Federal Government for distribution among the Pakistani brothers in the Holy Month of Ramadan, said a Saudi Embassy press release.