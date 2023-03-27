Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided a quantity of 100 ton dates to Pakistan on the recommendation of the leadership of the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

A special ceremony was held at the Royal embassy of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia here on Monday.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki and Director King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (Ksrelief) Dr Khalid M. Al-Othmani handed over the consignment to the Government of Pakistan to distribute among Pakistani brethren in the holy month of Ramazan, said a news release.