UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Gifts 100 Tons Dates To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided a quantity of 100 ton dates to Pakistan on the recommendation of the leadership of the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

A special ceremony was held at the Royal embassy of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia here on Monday.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki and Director King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (Ksrelief) Dr Khalid M. Al-Othmani handed over the consignment to the Government of Pakistan to distribute among Pakistani brethren in the holy month of Ramazan, said a news release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saud Government

Recent Stories

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

2 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

17 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

17 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

17 minutes ago
 TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s sm ..

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

17 minutes ago
 LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.