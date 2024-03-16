Saudi Arabia gifts luxurious dates to Pakistan for Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, through the religious attaché of the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan, launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Gift Program to distribute luxury dates in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The event took place at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and the religious attaché in Pakistan, Yahya Sufiani, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ambassador Al-Maliki said that the blessed program comes as part of programs directed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to be held in the holy month of Ramadan in several countries, including Pakistan, and is implemented under the direct follow-up of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh.

"This program distributes 10 tons of luxury dates, amounting to 30,000 individual gifts," Ambassador Al-Malki stated. "These gifts symbolize the bonds of brotherhood and goodwill between the people of Saudi Arabia, its government, and its wise leadership, and the people of Pakistan."