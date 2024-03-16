Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Gifts Luxurious Dates To Pakistan For Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Saudi Arabia gifts luxurious dates to Pakistan for Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, through the religious attaché of the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan, launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Gift Program to distribute luxury dates in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The event took place at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and the religious attaché in Pakistan, Yahya Sufiani, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ambassador Al-Maliki said that the blessed program comes as part of programs directed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to be held in the holy month of Ramadan in several countries, including Pakistan, and is implemented under the direct follow-up of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh.

"This program distributes 10 tons of luxury dates, amounting to 30,000 individual gifts," Ambassador Al-Malki stated. "These gifts symbolize the bonds of brotherhood and goodwill between the people of Saudi Arabia, its government, and its wise leadership, and the people of Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Saudi Saudi Arabia Event Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

42 minutes ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

5 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

6 hours ago
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

17 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan