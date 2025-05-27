Saudi Arabia Hosts 30 Pakistanis As State Guests For Hajj 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended a special gesture of religious solidarity by inviting 30 Pakistani citizens to perform Hajj this year as state guests under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program.
In a formal ceremony held at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki handed over travel documents, visas, and Ahram to the selected pilgrims. The event was attended by the beneficiaries of the program and other dignitaries.
The initiative is part of a broader royal directive issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which mandates hosting 1,300 male and female pilgrims from over 100 countries to perform Hajj during the Islamic year 1446 AH. The program is supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and is aimed at fostering global Islamic unity and extending Saudi Arabia’s hospitality to Muslims around the world.
Speaking to the media, Ambassador Al-Malki said the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to serving islam and deepening ties with Muslim nations. He noted that the program is conducted under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman as part of Saudi Arabia's annual efforts to support deserving pilgrims from Pakistan and other Islamic nations.
"Every year, pilgrims from across the Islamic world are granted the opportunity to perform Hajj under this royal initiative, with comprehensive arrangements including travel, accommodation, and logistical support," Al-Malki stated.
He added that all services are provided under the supervision of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience.
Expressing their gratitude, the Pakistani pilgrims thanked the Saudi leadership for the generous gesture. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, lauded the Kingdom's continued support to the global Muslim community and acknowledged the personal efforts of Ambassador Al-Malki in strengthening the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relationship.
He also highlighted the Kingdom’s inclusion of approximately 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj delegation, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian and religious outreach.
Since its inception in 1417 AH, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program has facilitated Hajj for nearly 65,000 pilgrims from 140 countries, offering them comprehensive religious, health, cultural, and logistical support from nomination to return.
Ambassador Al-Malki reiterated that this initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to bolster the Kingdom’s global Islamic leadership and humanitarian engagement.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Veterans hail Pakistan’s military victory, praise Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership1 minute ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Hajj 20251 minute ago
-
Imported Brahman semen seeds being made available in Rawalpindi at low rates: Dr Arshad1 minute ago
-
All govt deptt in Rawalpindi directed to remain on toes for monsoon11 minutes ago
-
05 kg drugs recovered, 04 held11 minutes ago
-
Hazara University hosts job fair & business expo 2025 to empower youth11 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary steps imperative to address climate change issues: experts21 minutes ago
-
TUF celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer21 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat holds meeting to strengthen research programs21 minutes ago
-
DC for implementing orders for abolishing fees on birth, death registration21 minutes ago
-
NA speaker felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer21 minutes ago
-
Train kills man31 minutes ago