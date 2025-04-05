Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Imposes Temporary Visa Ban On Pakistan, 13 Other Countries For Hajj Season

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj season

Sources say Saudi government has officially informed Pakistan about its decision while Pakistani Umrah visa holders have been advised to return home by April 29, 2025

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) The Saudi Arabia on Saturday imposed a temporary visa ban on 14 countries including Pakistan as part of measures for the Hajj season.

The sources said that the ban would apply to Umrah, business and family visas. The visa restrictions are expected to be lifted by mid-June.

Umrah and Hajj Season 2025

The diplomatic sources stated that the Umrah visa holders can enter Saudi Arabia only until April 13.

The countries on the list included Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Yemen.

The sources revealed that despite the temporary ban, the violators might face a five-year ban on re-entry and stay in Saudi Arabia. The diplomatic sources confirmed that the Saudi government officially informed Pakistan about the decision. Pakistani Umrah visa holders have been advised to return home by April 29.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Hajj Business Egypt Yemen Iraq Saudi Algeria Indonesia Ethiopia Tunisia Saudi Arabia Sudan Nigeria April Visa Family Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

9 minutes ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

39 minutes ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

39 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

1 hour ago
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

3 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan