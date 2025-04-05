Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj season

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say Saudi government has officially informed Pakistan about its decision while Pakistani Umrah visa holders have been advised to return home by April 29, 2025

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) The Saudi Arabia on Saturday imposed a temporary visa ban on 14 countries including Pakistan as part of measures for the Hajj season.

The sources said that the ban would apply to Umrah, business and family visas. The visa restrictions are expected to be lifted by mid-June.

Umrah and Hajj Season 2025

The diplomatic sources stated that the Umrah visa holders can enter Saudi Arabia only until April 13.

The countries on the list included Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Yemen.

The sources revealed that despite the temporary ban, the violators might face a five-year ban on re-entry and stay in Saudi Arabia. The diplomatic sources confirmed that the Saudi government officially informed Pakistan about the decision. Pakistani Umrah visa holders have been advised to return home by April 29.